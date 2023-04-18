ScS Group plc (SCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on May 11th

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ScS Group Stock Performance

LON:SCS opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.86. ScS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

