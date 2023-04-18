SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.