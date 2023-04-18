SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SeaChange International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Featured Stories
