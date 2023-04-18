Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 812,700 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,696. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $12.30.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

