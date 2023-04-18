SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and $5.61 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.
SelfKey Token Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.
SelfKey Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.
