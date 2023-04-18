SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

