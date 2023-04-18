Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up 2.0% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 471,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,914. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

