SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 2.9%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 606,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,859,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.