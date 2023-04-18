Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 316,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

SERA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 12,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,550. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.