Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.83. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 788,140 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $799.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.65.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
