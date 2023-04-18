Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Sernova Price Performance
Shares of SEOVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sernova (SEOVF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.