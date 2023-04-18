ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. The company traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55. 31,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 234,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

