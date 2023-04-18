ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Up 7.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 341,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 217,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

Featured Stories

