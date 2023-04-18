Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical comprises approximately 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.23. The company had a trading volume of 266,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,532. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.