Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Increases By 20.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 173,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $962.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

