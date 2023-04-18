Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Grows By 51.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 443,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 0.7 %

Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.72. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.