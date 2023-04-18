Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Grows By 22.4%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Asure Software stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

