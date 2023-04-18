Short Interest in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Expands By 25.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

