Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Declines By 22.1%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of BCNAF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Barco has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Barco alerts:

Barco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.