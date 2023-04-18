Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Expands By 20.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 219,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.94. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Biofrontera

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

