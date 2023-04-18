Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 35.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

