Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 35.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
About Bluestone Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.