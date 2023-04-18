Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 42.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 485 ($6.00) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.6 %

BMRRY stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

