Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 54.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

BDNNY opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

