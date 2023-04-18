Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rises By 100.0%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $6.21 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

