Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Drops By 45.8%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLP Price Performance

CLP stock remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. CLP has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

