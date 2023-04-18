Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Expands By 98.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Articles

