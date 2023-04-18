Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Expands By 72.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 49.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of EJH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 403,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,785. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

