Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 20.2%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,153. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.