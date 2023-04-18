Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 20.2%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.
GANX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,153. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
