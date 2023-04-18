Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 137.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 114,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Galantas Gold has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

