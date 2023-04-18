Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 137.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 114,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Galantas Gold has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
