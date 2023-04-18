Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Expands By 21.6%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 40,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,878. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

