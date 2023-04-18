Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Expands By 123.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of INTV stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 275,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,947. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 97.88%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

