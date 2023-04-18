Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 129.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,400. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

