Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Increases By 23.2%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 15,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.
Further Reading
