Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 89.9%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

JHI opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.