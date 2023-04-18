Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Rises By 74.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 7.1 %

Mercurity Fintech stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.10. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.