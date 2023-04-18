Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Rises By 74.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 7.1 %
Mercurity Fintech stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.10. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
About Mercurity Fintech
