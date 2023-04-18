Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Grows By 41.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

