Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Rises By 53.7%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 256,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $36,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,931,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,755.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,828 shares of company stock valued at $629,661. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,895. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

