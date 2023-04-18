Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Increases By 28.6%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of ONYX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,061. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after buying an additional 2,025,117 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $15,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 583,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

