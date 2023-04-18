Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Expands By 129.1%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FENG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

