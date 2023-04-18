Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Rises By 35.1%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

