Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Decreases By 27.4%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.06) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.30) to GBX 530 ($6.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.06) to GBX 602 ($7.45) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVY stock remained flat at $14.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

See Also

