Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 27.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of SBFFF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.