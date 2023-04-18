Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 27.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of SBFFF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

