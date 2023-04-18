Short Interest in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Drops By 20.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Seer Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 212,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,006. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Seer has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 600.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seer will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,696 shares of company stock valued at $175,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.