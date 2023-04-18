Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Drops By 21.4%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SHBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,866. The company has a market cap of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

