Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rises By 36.4%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 8,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $400.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,495 shares of company stock worth $345,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

