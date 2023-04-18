Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Expands By 52.2%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Up 43.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,613,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,438. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

