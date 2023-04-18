Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Expands By 52.2%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Up 43.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,613,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,438. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
SPYR Company Profile
