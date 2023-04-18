Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Decreases By 20.9%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE STVN traded up €1.05 ($1.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €27.86 ($30.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.45. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of €28.11 ($30.55).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

