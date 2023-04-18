Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Decreases By 42.6%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 68,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

