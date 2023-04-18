Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Decreases By 42.6%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Trading Down 17.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 68,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
