Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 27.7%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Trading Up 3.5 %

PETZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,983. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.