Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Declines By 24.2%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SGPPF remained flat at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10.
Separately, Investec cut shares of The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.
