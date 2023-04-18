Short Interest in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Drops By 37.1%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,005,000 after buying an additional 175,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,111,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 469,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

